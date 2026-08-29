Registrar grants Tata Sons 3-month AGM extension to December 31, 2026
Tata Sons just got a three-month extension from the Registrar of Companies to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) by December 31, 2026.
The AGM, which was supposed to happen on August 18, 2026, had to be postponed because a quorum could not be met.
So, Tata Sons asked for extra time as per company law rules.
SRTT ban stalls ₹4,474cr dividend approval
With the AGM on pause, some big decisions are in limbo, like signing off on FY26 accounts (financial year 2025-26), approving a ₹4,474 crore dividend, and reappointing N Chandrasekaran as a director retiring by rotation.
The main holdup? One of Tata's major trusts (SRTT) has been barred from meetings since May 2026 due to an order from Maharashtra's Charity Commissioner.
SRTT has made another plea to the CCM to lift the restrictions, hoping to get back its seat at the table soon.