Reliance Industries promoter group raises stake to 50.48% spending ₹8,500-9,000cr
Reliance Industries's promoter group just bumped up its shareholding by 0.48% in the June quarter, now owning 50.48% of the company.
It spent around ₹8,500 crore to ₹9,000 crore for these shares, using SEBI rules that let it gradually increase its stake without triggering a big public offer.
This move fits Reliance's push to grow bigger in retail, digital, new energy, and consumer sectors.
Ambani family members each hold 0.12%
Mukesh Ambani, his wife, and his three children each hold a 0.12% stake, while most shares sit with entities like Srichakra Commercials LLP and others.
Analysts see this stake hike as a strong signal that the promoters believe in Reliance's future, good news for investors!
It might mean tighter control for the Ambani group but could slightly shrink the public share pool.