Reliance Industries promoter group raises stake to 50.48% spending ₹8,500-9,000cr

Reliance Industries's promoter group just bumped up its shareholding by 0.48% in the June quarter, now owning 50.48% of the company.

It spent around ₹8,500 crore to ₹9,000 crore for these shares, using SEBI rules that let it gradually increase its stake without triggering a big public offer.

This move fits Reliance's push to grow bigger in retail, digital, new energy, and consumer sectors.