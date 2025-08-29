Reliance introduces AI voice assistant for JioHotstar, cloud computing on TV

At its 48th Annual General Meeting, Reliance just revealed a bunch of new AI-powered products aiming to enhance India's digital scene. Highlights include Riya, a voice assistant for JioHotstar that understands multiple languages, and JioPC, which lets you turn any TV into a cloud computer using the Jio Set-Top Box. It's all part of Reliance's big push for "AI Everywhere for Everyone."

Riya makes searching shows on JioHotstar super easy Riya makes searching shows on JioHotstar super easy—you just talk to it in your language, and it even lip-syncs with what's on screen.

The new JioPC gives you access to powerful computing from your TV without buying expensive hardware; you only pay for what you use.

AI-powered JioFrames and JioStar platform Reliance also showed off JioFrames (AI-powered wearable device) and JioStar—a platform with over 320,000 hours of content with advanced AI-powered discovery and interaction tools.

All these launches are about making tech smarter and more accessible across India.