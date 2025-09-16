Reliance Retail targets $200B valuation with IPO planned for 2027

Mukesh Ambani -led Reliance Industries is preparing for a "double dhamaka" in India's equity markets, with plans to list Jio Platforms in 2026 and Reliance Retail in 2027, according to reports. The conglomerate's retail arm could be valued at nearly $200 billion during its market debut. Ambani's strategy reflects a broader ambition to unlock value from Reliance's consumer-facing businesses while boosting investor participation in two of its fastest-growing arms.

Pre-IPO preparations Reliance demerges FMCG unit as part of preparations Reliance has already demerged its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) unit, Reliance Consumer Products from Reliance Retail. The move will make the former a direct subsidiary of the parent company. In addition to this, Reliance Retail is also shutting down underperforming outlets as part of a major restructuring exercise. These steps are aimed at improving margins and streamlining operations before the market debut.

Retail prospects Formats that will continue to operate post-restructuring Despite the restructuring, Reliance Retail will continue to operate its existing formats such as Reliance Smart, Freshpik, Reliance Digital, JioMart, Reliance Trends, 7-Eleven, and Reliance Jewels. There are also talks of a possible consolidation of formats, but those discussions are still in the early stages. The upcoming IPO is likely to offer exits for major investors including Singapore's GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Qatar Investment Authority, KKR, TPG, and Silver Lake.