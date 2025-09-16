Next Article
UK: Bournemouth Airport workers to strike over pay
Bournemouth Airport workers—think baggage handlers, check-in teams, flight dispatchers, and plane fuellers—are planning a four-day strike after turning down the latest pay offer.
The walkouts are scheduled for September 30-October 1 and October 16-17, following an earlier delay after an improved pay offer was put forward.
Deal offered 5% raise for lowest-paid
The rejected deal offered a 5% raise for the lowest-paid and 4.5% for others, but Unite union says that's just not enough to keep up with soaring prices on basics like food and energy.
Meanwhile, airport fire service staff have accepted a separate deal and won't be joining the strike.