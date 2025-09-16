How China is slowing down India's EV battery plans
China put new export controls on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery tech in July 2025, making it harder for Indian companies like Reliance and JSW to get the advanced technology and key materials they need for electric vehicle batteries.
Add in shortages of key materials like synthetic graphite, and India's plans to build big battery plants are getting delayed.
NMC batteries are an alternative to LFPs, but they are costlier
LFP batteries are set to dominate EVs by 2026 because they're affordable, but with China tightening supply, some Indian companies considered prioritizing nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) tech instead.
However, these plans have also faced challenges and delays.
Right now, only Ola Electric is making NMC cells at scale—others have hit pause on LFP projects while they wait for better access.
India risks falling behind in the global race for cleaner EVs
China's move echoes its past restrictions on rare-earth magnets and keeps India stuck using older battery tech while Chinese firms push ahead with newer generations.
Without quicker access to advanced technology and steady supplies, India risks falling behind in the global race for cleaner, more innovative EVs.