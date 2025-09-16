How China is slowing down India's EV battery plans

NMC batteries are an alternative to LFPs, but they are costlier

LFP batteries are set to dominate EVs by 2026 because they're affordable, but with China tightening supply, some Indian companies considered prioritizing nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) tech instead.

However, these plans have also faced challenges and delays.

Right now, only Ola Electric is making NMC cells at scale—others have hit pause on LFP projects while they wait for better access.