Swiggy to raise ₹2,825 crore by selling Rapido stake

Prosus NV to buy Swiggy's share

Dutch investor Prosus NV plans to buy Swiggy's share, which could give Swiggy a much-needed ₹2,825 crore cash boost.

With reserves dropping from ₹8,183 crore at the end of 2024 to ₹5,354 crore by June 2025 (thanks to heavy spending), this sale is a timely lifeline.

It should help Swiggy stay competitive with rivals like Zomato and BigBasket as it aims for profitability by mid-2026.