Swiggy to raise ₹2,825 crore by selling Rapido stake
Business
Swiggy is selling its 12% stake in Rapido, the bike-taxi app it invested in back in 2022.
The move helps Swiggy sidestep competition as Rapido eyes food delivery too, and lets Swiggy focus on shoring up its main business—especially with Instamart yet to turn profitable.
Prosus NV to buy Swiggy's share
Dutch investor Prosus NV plans to buy Swiggy's share, which could give Swiggy a much-needed ₹2,825 crore cash boost.
With reserves dropping from ₹8,183 crore at the end of 2024 to ₹5,354 crore by June 2025 (thanks to heavy spending), this sale is a timely lifeline.
It should help Swiggy stay competitive with rivals like Zomato and BigBasket as it aims for profitability by mid-2026.