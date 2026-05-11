Jio's ₹749 postpaid plan offers Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioHotstar

Reliance Jio has a postpaid recharge plan priced at ₹749. The premium offering comes with unlimited 5G connectivity and OTT subscriptions like Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime Lite, and JioHotstar. The plan is specifically designed for users who want high monthly data limits, family SIM support, and bundled streaming services under one bill.

User perks The plan offers 100GB of monthly data and unlimited calling The ₹749 Jio postpaid plan offers 100GB of monthly data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. Users also get access to Jio's unlimited 5G network in select areas. After exhausting the bundled data quota, customers will be charged ₹10 per GB for any extra usage. The plan is part of Jio's premium postpaid category with a one-month billing cycle.

Streaming access OTT subscriptions included in the plan A major highlight of the ₹749 plan is its bundled OTT access. Users get free subscriptions to Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime Lite, and JioHotstar for the entire validity period of the plan. This feature can be particularly beneficial for those who regularly stream movies, TV shows, sports content, and web series on multiple devices.

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