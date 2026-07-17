Reliance posts record June quarter revenue ₹3.09L/cr, net profit ₹20,946cr
Business
Reliance just hit its highest-ever quarterly revenue, pulling in ₹3.09 lakh crore for June 2026.
That's up 26.6% from last year and 5.1% from the previous quarter, powered by strong growth in oil-to-chemicals, oil and gas, and digital services.
Net profit landed at ₹20,946 crore: solid numbers even though it's a bit lower than last year's peak.
EBITDA ₹47,517cr up YoY and sequentially
EBITDA climbed to ₹47,517 crore this quarter, showing steady growth both year-on-year and compared to March.