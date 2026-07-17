Reliance Retail aims to double operating EBITDA by FY2029
Business
Reliance Retail, led by Isha Ambani, just rolled out a two-step plan to double its operating EBITDA by FY2029.
First up, they are boosting JioMart and building a seamless shopping experience: think integrated stores and faster deliveries using dark stores.
Later, the focus shifts to making more money with private labels, premium store formats, and smarter supply chains.
Reliance Retail Q1 revenue ₹90,408 cr
In Q1 FY2027, Reliance Retail pulled in ₹90,408 crore gross revenue (up 7.4% year over year), but profit after tax dropped 14.2% to ₹2,806 crore thanks to big investments in quick commerce and infrastructure.
Still, adjusted revenue grew 11.6%, fueled by strong sales in grocery, fashion, and electronics, and they opened 252 new stores for a total of 20,169 across India.