Reliance's JioStar posts strong quarter with EBITDA ₹933cr rising 30.7%
Business
JioStar, Reliance's media arm, just had a standout quarter. EBITDA jumped 30.7% to ₹933 crore compared with last year.
Even with some economic challenges out there, more people subscribed and digital ads brought in extra cash.
JioStar revenue climbs 14% to ₹10,946cr
JioStar's revenue climbed 14%, hitting ₹10,946 crore this quarter. The IPL 2026 season set records with 1.2 billion viewers across digital and TV.
Ishan Chatterjee, CEO - Digital and Sports, celebrated Tadka's rapid rise (100 million users in two months) and the launch of an AI-driven studio that debuted a fully AI-generated micro drama.