Reliance's new clean energy plan aims to transform energy industry

Business Jul 18, 2025

Reliance Industries is gearing up to launch a game-changing clean energy ecosystem, aiming to shake up the sector just like it did with Jio.

The plan covers everything from making solar panels and batteries to producing green fuels—all under one roof.

As Senior Vice President Karan Suri put it, Reliance hopes this move will "transform the energy industry" much like Jio changed how India uses data.