Reliance's new clean energy plan aims to transform energy industry
Reliance Industries is gearing up to launch a game-changing clean energy ecosystem, aiming to shake up the sector just like it did with Jio.
The plan covers everything from making solar panels and batteries to producing green fuels—all under one roof.
As Senior Vice President Karan Suri put it, Reliance hopes this move will "transform the energy industry" much like Jio changed how India uses data.
Project will help make affordable, secure energy more accessible across India
This new setup will use AI-driven tech to boost efficiency and cut costs, with a target of lowering energy bills for Reliance companies by at least 25%.
The first solar gigafactory is set to go live next quarter.
Beyond company savings, Suri says the project will help make affordable, secure energy more accessible across India—and play a big role in Reliance's long-term growth plans.