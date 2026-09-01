RenewBuy merges into InsuranceDekho as Ankit Agrawal leads new team

RenewBuy and InsuranceDekho, two big names in India's insurance tech scene, have merged to create a single platform under the InsuranceDekho brand.

This move brings together their regional strengths: InsuranceDekho has presence across northern and western India, while RenewBuy has a network in southern markets.

Ankit Agrawal, founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho, will head up the new team.