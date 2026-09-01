RenewBuy merges into InsuranceDekho as Ankit Agrawal leads new team
RenewBuy and InsuranceDekho, two big names in India's insurance tech scene, have merged to create a single platform under the InsuranceDekho brand.
This move brings together their regional strengths: InsuranceDekho has presence across northern and western India, while RenewBuy has a network in southern markets.
Ankit Agrawal, founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho, will head up the new team.
Covers 98.57% PINs, 6L+ digital partners
Now covering nearly all of India (98.57% of PIN codes), the combined platform connects over 600,000 digital partners.
They've facilitated more than 20 million policies and more than ₹6,600 crore in premiums in FY26.
Expect motor, health, life, and commercial insurance powered by integrated tech and AI for smoother onboarding and customer support.
InsuranceDekho eyes 2,500cr-3,000cr IPO
InsuranceDekho is gearing up to file its IPO documents by September 2026, aiming to raise ₹2,500 crore to ₹3,000 crore and launch its IPO by March 2027 with a target valuation of ₹9,500 crore.
The company is also working with IRDAI to make insurance more accessible in smaller cities, so getting covered could soon be easier than ever.