Reserve Bank of India appoints Suman Ray as executive director
Business
Big news from the Reserve Bank of India: Suman Ray has just been appointed executive director, starting September 1, 2026.
He'll be overseeing two major departments: Department of Deposit Insurance & Credit Guarantee Corporation and Premises Department.
Suman Ray brings decades' RBI experience
Ray brings over 30 years of experience at RBI, covering everything from currency management to financial inclusion and payment systems.
Before this role, he was regional director for Maharashtra and also served as secretary to the Western Area Local Board, making him a familiar face in the central bank's leadership circle.