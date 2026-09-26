Reserve Bank of India limits exporters' repatriation to 9 months
Business
The Reserve Bank of India just changed the rules for exporters: now they have to bring their foreign earnings back to India within nine months instead of the old 15-month window.
This refers to October 1, 2026, but the RBI reversed the planned 15-month relaxation before that date, so the 9-month repatriation period remains in force; it covers all export payments, even if goods are stored in warehouses abroad.
The goal? To get more dollars flowing into India and help keep the rupee strong.
Authorized dealer banks gain transaction autonomy
Authorized dealer banks now have more freedom to handle export, import and merchanting-trade transactions before this new deadline: no need to wait for RBI's green light like before.
These updates may support the rupee.