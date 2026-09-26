Reserve Bank of India limits exporters' repatriation to 9 months

The Reserve Bank of India just changed the rules for exporters: now they have to bring their foreign earnings back to India within nine months instead of the old 15-month window.

This refers to October 1, 2026, but the RBI reversed the planned 15-month relaxation before that date, so the 9-month repatriation period remains in force; it covers all export payments, even if goods are stored in warehouses abroad.

The goal? To get more dollars flowing into India and help keep the rupee strong.