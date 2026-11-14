Retail investors buy NVIDIA shares despite Jensen Huang controversy
Former Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang is caught up in a headline-grabbing scandal, but retail investors aren't rattled.
Even after a $2 trillion drop in market value and a 30% dip in stock price, many see this as a golden buying opportunity rather than a reason to bail.
The company's leadership in GPUs and AI chips still has people feeling confident.
Retail investors pour $1.9B into NVIDIA
Despite the drama, retail investors have poured $1.9 billion into NVIDIA shares over just five days, according to Vanda Research.
Shareholder Bobby Martin summed up the mood: "It's crazy. ", adding that one person's mistake doesn't change the company's strength.
With earnings coming up on November 17, many are betting on a comeback, even as some analysts remain cautious.