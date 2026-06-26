Revolut sets 3 day minimum for 2027 interns and graduates
Revolut is switching things up for its 2027 intern and graduate hires: no more fully remote work.
Starting with this cohort, new joiners will need to be in the office at least three days a week, a big change from the previous setup that let trainees choose between working from home or from a Revolut office, and also allowed working abroad for up to 120 days a year.
Revolut limits rule to talent programs
Revolut says it recognized "the early stages of a career benefit from in-person collaboration and mentoring," especially after taking on over 300 graduates and interns in 2026.
This new rule only applies to upcoming talent programs, not the company's 11,000 other employees, who still get flexible and remote options.
Plus, once interns or graduates land a full-time role and finish probation, they can return to flexible working.
The move follows a wider trend across finance companies like J.P. Morgan, aiming to boost learning and mentorship for those just starting out.