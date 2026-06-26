Revolut sets 3 day minimum for 2027 interns and graduates

Revolut limits rule to talent programs

Revolut says it recognized "the early stages of a career benefit from in-person collaboration and mentoring," especially after taking on over 300 graduates and interns in 2026.

This new rule only applies to upcoming talent programs, not the company's 11,000 other employees, who still get flexible and remote options.

Plus, once interns or graduates land a full-time role and finish probation, they can return to flexible working.

The move follows a wider trend across finance companies like J.P. Morgan, aiming to boost learning and mentorship for those just starting out.