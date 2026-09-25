RHI Magnesita strengthens India R&D and robotics for steel, cement

In June, RHI Magnesita teamed up with Khemka Refractories to launch Minpro in Odisha, a project that recycles used refractory materials instead of relying only on new resources.

In 2025, they deployed India's first robotic system for handling massive molten metal ladles, making things safer and cheaper for their customers.

With eight manufacturing plants, two mines, two mechanism units, three main offices, and 35 site offices, besides a research and development center at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, the company is aiming to lower customers' total cost of ownership by improving refractory life, reducing material consumption, increasing equipment uptime and enhancing operational efficiency.