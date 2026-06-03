Right Horizons launches Category III AIF RH Rising India Opportunities

Minimum 1cr closed-ended 6-year small-and-midcap fund

With a minimum investment of ₹1 crore, this closed-ended fund will run for six years and focus mainly on small- and mid-cap stocks: think companies poised for big moves as India's manufacturing and consumption grow.

The team plans to keep things balanced with 20 to 25 stocks, some large-cap exposure, staggered investments, and hedging during market swings.

Founder Anil Rego says they're betting on businesses with solid earnings that are still undervalued, hoping to catch them before everyone else does.