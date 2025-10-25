Next Article
RIL adjusts refinery operations in response to Russian oil sanctions
Business
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is updating how its refineries operate because the US, UK, and EU have announced recent restrictions on Russian crude oil.
These changes are meant to keep India's energy supply steady and make sure RIL can still meet its export requirements.
RIL's commitment to international regulations
RIL says it's fully committed to following international rules and any new directions from the Indian government.
The company is reviewing how these sanctions affect business and will adjust its supply deals as needed.
As one spokesperson put it, "We will comply with the EU's guidelines on the import of refined products into Europe."