Ringg AI in talks for $10 million with Peak XV
Business
Ringg AI, a Bengaluru startup making voice tech for businesses, is in talks for a $10 million funding boost led by Peak XV Partners.
Capital 2B (backed by InfoEdge and Temasek) is also likely to join the round.
The founders, Siddharth Shankar Tripathi, Utkarsh Shukla, and Kali Charan Vemuru, are focused on building smarter voice solutions for enterprises.
Ringg AI raised $5.5 million earlier
Earlier this year, Ringg AI raised $5.5 million from Arkam Ventures and others.
Voice AI is getting popular as it moves beyond call centers into areas like multilingual tools and conversational assistants.
Peak XV has backed similar startups before, showing this space is only getting hotter.