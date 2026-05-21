Rishi Gupta announces early retirement from Fino after GST arrest

Fino names Ketan Merchant interim CEO

The bank clarified that Gupta's arrest was tied to a wider investigation involving business partners, not any wrongdoing by Fino itself.

After checking all the facts, the board had previously allowed him to stay on as CEO.

With Gupta leaving, Ketan Merchant will step in as interim CEO for up to three months starting May 27 (pending regulatory approval), and Anup Agarwal will continue as interim CFO from July 6.

Meanwhile, Fino is also working toward becoming a small finance bank to expand its services.