Robinhood launched Ethereum layer 2 this July, meme coins dominate

On July 12, Robinhood Chain saw a massive $878 million in DEX trading volume, briefly outpacing even Ethereum and Coinbase's Base.

But only $211 million of the $734 million moved onto the chain is actually earning yield or being lent out.

Real-world assets sit at just $12.66 million in market cap, while meme coin CASHCAT soared to $156 million at its peak.