₹1tn unclaimed money: FM launches campaign to help people find it Business Oct 14, 2025

India has about ₹1 trillion just sitting around in forgotten bank accounts, insurance payouts, mutual funds, and dividends, along with 1.72 billion unclaimed shares.

To help people track down and actually claim their money, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kicked off a campaign on 4 October 2024.

The RBI and Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority are running KYC update camps and providing assistance to claimants to make the process smoother.