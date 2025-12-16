₹20,000cr healthcare IPO wave coming in 2026

Big names like Manipal Hospitals, Indira IVF, and Yashoda Hospitals are at the front. Manipal Hospitals is eyeing an ₹8,300cr IPO with a huge ₹1.08 lakh crore valuation in January 2026. Indira IVF has refiled for a ₹3,500cr listing, while Yashoda Hospitals is planning a confidential filing for around ₹4,000cr.

More players joining in

Kauvery Hospital wants to raise over ₹1,500cr; Cloudnine is aiming for more than ₹1,000cr; and Paras Hospitals may refile after its earlier attempt at over ₹1,000cr.

These companies cover everything from IVF and maternity care to multi-specialty treatments—showing just how broad India's private healthcare scene has become.