₹20,000cr healthcare IPO wave coming in 2026
India's healthcare sector is about to see a big IPO boom—around ₹20,000 crore worth of hospital and IVF platform listings are expected by 2026.
Who's leading the charge?
Big names like Manipal Hospitals, Indira IVF, and Yashoda Hospitals are at the front.
Manipal Hospitals is eyeing an ₹8,300cr IPO with a huge ₹1.08 lakh crore valuation in January 2026.
Indira IVF has refiled for a ₹3,500cr listing, while Yashoda Hospitals is planning a confidential filing for around ₹4,000cr.
More players joining in
Kauvery Hospital wants to raise over ₹1,500cr; Cloudnine is aiming for more than ₹1,000cr; and Paras Hospitals may refile after its earlier attempt at over ₹1,000cr.
These companies cover everything from IVF and maternity care to multi-specialty treatments—showing just how broad India's private healthcare scene has become.