Runway launches $10 million fund for AI, media, world simulation startups

Runway Builders offers API credits, tools

Alongside the fund, Runway's new Builders program is giving select startups, like Cartesia and MSCHF, free API credits and access to its real-time video agent tools.

Backed by big names like NVIDIA and Qatar Investment Authority, this initiative is all about supporting fresh ideas in AI.

As Alejandro Matamala Ortiz, Runway's co-founder and chief design officer, put it, they're excited to drive innovation in AI and media applications with these new programs.