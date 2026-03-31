Runway launches $10 million fund for AI, media, world simulation startups
Business
Runway, known for its AI video tools, just rolled out a $10 million fund to help early-stage startups working in AI, media, and world simulation.
The goal? To push the boundaries of video intelligence and grow a stronger tech community around these fields.
Runway Builders offers API credits, tools
Alongside the fund, Runway's new Builders program is giving select startups, like Cartesia and MSCHF, free API credits and access to its real-time video agent tools.
Backed by big names like NVIDIA and Qatar Investment Authority, this initiative is all about supporting fresh ideas in AI.
As Alejandro Matamala Ortiz, Runway's co-founder and chief design officer, put it, they're excited to drive innovation in AI and media applications with these new programs.