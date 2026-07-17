Rupee at ₹96.31 as Coal India, Servotech expand solar projects
Business
The rupee opened a bit stronger at ₹96.31 against the US dollar on Friday.
Servotech Renewable Energy landed a solar rooftop deal in Uttar Pradesh, and Coal India hit a big milestone by launching 200 MW of solar power in Gujarat.
Tech Mahindra deal/CBDT update/Maruti Suzuki appeal
Tech Mahindra invested ₹206.2 crore for a 20% stake in its Saudi subsidiary.
CBDT just updated its tax information system to include foreign assets and income, so taxpayers will see more details from 2022-2024, which are already available now.
Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki plans to appeal a Raipur consumer commission order to replace a customer's vehicle for an allegedly defective car, saying it met fuel standards and contamination was not its fault.