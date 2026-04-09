Rupee drops to 92.66 vs USD as Brent tops $96 Business Apr 09, 2026

The Indian rupee dropped to 92.66 against the US dollar on Thursday, April 9, 2026, mainly because global oil prices are climbing again.

This spike comes as worries grow over Iran's shaky ceasefire and how it might disrupt vital oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude is now trading above $96 a barrel, adding more pressure on the rupee.