Rupee drops to 92.66 vs USD as Brent tops $96
Business
The Indian rupee dropped to 92.66 against the US dollar on Thursday, April 9, 2026, mainly because global oil prices are climbing again.
This spike comes as worries grow over Iran's shaky ceasefire and how it might disrupt vital oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude is now trading above $96 a barrel, adding more pressure on the rupee.
Shipping firms seek clarity amid tensions
Fresh Israeli strikes on Lebanon and uncertainty around peace talks with Iran are making things tense in the Middle East.
Shipping companies want clear answers before moving goods through this critical route, which means global oil supplies (and markets everywhere) are feeling the strain.