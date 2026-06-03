Rupee drops to 95.27 as RBI intervenes after foreign outflows

Trader forecasts 94.75-95.75 on Wednesday

So far this fiscal year, the rupee is down just 0.17%, not bad compared to FY26's nearly 11% drop. It's also still about 2% stronger than its record low of 96.96 on May 20.

With Brent crude prices dipping a bit and traders waiting for Friday's RBI policy update, a trader from a private sector bank expects the rupee to trade between 94.75 and 95.75 on Wednesday.