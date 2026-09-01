Rupee opens at 95.01 as Fed chair comments boost dollar

The rupee started Tuesday on a positive note, opening at 95.01 per US dollar, up from yesterday's close of 95.17.

This boost comes as the US dollar stays strong, thanks to some tough talk from the Federal Reserve Chair about possible interest rate hikes.

According to Finrex, the rupee is expected to open at 95.10 and stay in the range of 95 to 95.50 for the day.