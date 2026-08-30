Russia extends diesel export ban to September 30, 2026
Business
Russia just extended its diesel export ban until September 30, 2026, hoping to ease fuel shortages at home.
The main reason? Ukrainian drone attacks have knocked out several refineries, leaving less fuel for Russians.
This export ban has already been renewed a few times since it first started in July, all to make sure locals get what they need.
Russia bans motor gasoline exports
On top of the diesel ban, Russia has blocked non-producers from exporting diesel and has banned motor gasoline exports until January 31, 2027, and there are limits on jet fuel exports too.
Even though Russia is usually a major global diesel supplier, these steps are all about keeping things stable at home while the country deals with ongoing supply problems.