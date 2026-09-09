Russian hi-tech firms attend New Delhi Innoprom to showcase innovations
Russia's top hi-tech companies are heading to New Delhi for the first Innoprom. India International Industrial Trade Fair, running September 9-11, 2026.
Expect fresh innovations in medical gear, robotics, and smarter transport systems, all timed with the Brics business forum.
The Moscow region accounted for 45% of Russia's total trade with India, and Moscow's exports of engineering products to India increased fivefold in the first half of 2026.
Pharma localisation and trade talks
Look out for Doka collaborative robots designed to automate repetitive and routine processes from Robopro, digital tools from Transtelematica to upgrade transport, and Moscow's Scientific and Productive Centre Echoplus's phased-array ultrasonic flaw detector AVGUR-ART.
There's also an agreement was signed with one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies to localize the production of medicines at the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone.
On Friday, September 11, 2026, Putin and Modi are set to meet to talk about balancing trade, since the $60 billion flow has grown mainly because of India's purchases of Russian oil, and boosting projects in nuclear energy and critical minerals.