Look out for Doka collaborative robots designed to automate repetitive and routine processes from Robopro, digital tools from Transtelematica to upgrade transport, and Moscow's Scientific and Productive Centre Echoplus's phased-array ultrasonic flaw detector AVGUR-ART.

There's also an agreement was signed with one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies to localize the production of medicines at the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone.

On Friday, September 11, 2026, Putin and Modi are set to meet to talk about balancing trade, since the $60 billion flow has grown mainly because of India's purchases of Russian oil, and boosting projects in nuclear energy and critical minerals.