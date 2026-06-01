Russia bans aviation fuel exports till November 30

Russia has announced a ban on aviation fuel exports until November 30. The move is aimed at safeguarding domestic supplies amid falling refinery output and increasing pressure on its energy infrastructure. "The aim of this decision is to ensure stability in...domestic fuel market," the government said. This move comes after reports claimed Moscow was considering restrictions on diesel and jet fuel exports due to declining refinery run rates as Ukraine intensifies attacks on energy infrastructure, including refineries and pipeline facilities.

Impact assessment Ukraine's intensified attacks on Russian energy infrastructure These strikes have affected Russia's fuel-processing capacity and raised concerns over maintaining adequate domestic supplies during peak seasonal demand. Energy analytics firm OilX estimates that Russia's average refinery runs fell to about 4.69 million barrels per day in April, the lowest level in over 16 years. The decline in refinery operations has pressured the Russian government to prioritize domestic fuel needs over exports.

Export restrictions Russia prioritizes domestic fuel needs over exports Russian news agency Interfax reported that oil companies were recently advised to cut down on sales of fuel products to foreign markets. According to Interfax, people aware of the matter said the decision to limit diesel and jet fuel exports is at an advanced stage, but no date has been established. This comes after a meeting on the domestic fuel situation chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, amid concerns over maintaining adequate domestic supplies during peak seasonal demand periods.

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