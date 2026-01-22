Ryanair chief calls Elon Musk 'idiot;' here's why

Who is Michael O'Leary?

O'Leary has led Ryanair for many years, growing it into Europe's biggest budget airline.

He brushed off Starlink's Wi-Fi as impractical, saying barely 5% of passengers would pay for it:

"Very wealthy, but he's still an idiot," and said Musk has "zero" knowledge of running an airline.

To keep things light, Ryanair even launched a playful "Great Idiots" seat sale with tickets from £16.99 and a wink at Musk in the promo.