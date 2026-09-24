Safran India plans 1,050 hires by next year, expands partnerships
Business
Safran India just announced plans to boost its workforce by 30% by next year, so that's about 1,050 new jobs.
Jetendra (JS) Gavankar, CEO and Country Head, Safran India, shared this at DEFCON 2026, highlighting that Safran is doubling down on partnerships with Indian companies to co-develop defense tech and support India's push for self-reliance.
Safran HAL turboshaft, eyes fighter engines
Safran is already working with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to build a turboshaft engine for India's Multi-Role Helicopter program, designed and made locally, which could open doors for exports.
The company's also talking with the government about developing advanced fighter jet engines, aiming to bring cutting-edge tech while recognizing it won't be easy.