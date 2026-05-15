Sai Life Sciences plunges 14% despite solid March quarter results
Business
Sai Life Sciences shares took a sharp 14% dive on Friday, May 15, 2026, their biggest fall since the stock's listing in December 2024, even though they posted solid results.
The March quarter saw net profit jump 18% to ₹104.23 crore, and revenue inched up by nearly 4% to ₹602.13 crore.
Sai Life margins fall to 29.3%
While EBITDA was up 12% year over year, it actually fell compared with the previous quarter, pulling margins down from 34% to 29.3%.
That made investors nervous about what's next, even though the full-year numbers looked great: profit more than doubled, and revenue rose by 32%.
The stock had previously doubled from its IPO price before this sudden dip.