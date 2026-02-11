Saks is closing 8 locations as part of its bankruptcy Business Feb 11, 2026

Saks Global, the parent company behind Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, just announced it's closing eight Saks Fifth Avenue stores as well as its Neiman Marcus Boston store as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plans.

Locations in Philly, Columbus (Ohio), and Phoenix are on the list.

After this round, they'll still have 25 Saks Fifth Avenue stores, 35 Neiman Marcus spots, and two Bergdorf Goodman locations.