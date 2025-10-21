Salesforce axed 4,000 jobs for AI, but CEO isn't sold

Benioff's message at Dreamforce

Thanks to AI, Salesforce has cut its support costs by 17% and now handles about half of customer chats with bots.

Still, Benioff doubled down at the Dreamforce conference, pointing out how in-person connections at the event proved people can't be replaced.

This trend isn't just at Salesforce—companies like Microsoft and Meta are also using more AI while cutting jobs, but Benioff's message is clear: tech is powerful, but people are irreplaceable.