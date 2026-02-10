Salesforce just laid off fewer than 1,000 people
Business
Salesforce just laid off fewer than 1,000 people across marketing, product management, data analytics, and the Agentforce product.
This isn't Salesforce's 1st round
This isn't Salesforce's first round—Last August they cut about 4,000 customer support roles.
The company still has a massive global team.
Company actions in December
In December the company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue and adjusted profit forecasts.
It is doubling down on hiring for its AI sales teams, citing anticipated growth in their AI agent platform.
Keep an eye out—the next quarterly results drop February 25!