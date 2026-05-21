Sammaan Capital stock rises 8.3% despite ₹8,101.4cr Q4 FY2026 loss
Sammaan Capital's stock jumped 8.3% on Thursday, even after the company posted a massive ₹8,101.4 crore loss for Q4 FY2026 (way up from last year).
The big hit came from clearing out old bad loans in one go.
Still, investors seem upbeat, thanks to a new turnaround plan and fresh backing from Abu Dhabi's IHC Group.
Sammaan Capital targets 80% mortgages FY27-FY28
With IHC's investment, Sammaan wiped out its legacy bad loans, bringing non-performing assets down to zero by March 2026.
Now, they're aiming to boost existing mortgage products to account for 80% of total disbursements over FY27-FY28 and split their disbursements evenly between mortgage and non-mortgage products by FY2030.
They're also expanding into gold loans and unsecured retail lending.
Sammaan Capital AA+ rating, 20.3% CAR
Despite the huge loss, Sammaan just got its credit rating bumped up to AA+ and holds a solid capital adequacy ratio of 20.3%, plus strong liquidity.
All this is keeping investor confidence high as the company pivots toward growth.