Sammaan Capital stock rises 8.3% despite ₹8,101.4cr Q4 FY2026 loss Business May 21, 2026

Sammaan Capital's stock jumped 8.3% on Thursday, even after the company posted a massive ₹8,101.4 crore loss for Q4 FY2026 (way up from last year).

The big hit came from clearing out old bad loans in one go.

Still, investors seem upbeat, thanks to a new turnaround plan and fresh backing from Abu Dhabi's IHC Group.