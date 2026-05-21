Samsung agrees $338,000 average chip division worker bonus, averting strike

Samsung deal allows 12% profit share

The deal sets a 10.5% stock-based bonus pool plus an additional 1.5% in cash, allowing workers to share up to 12% of operating profit as bonuses and will cover about 78,000 employees.

This setup could last for 10 years if the division keeps hitting ambitious profit targets.

But not everyone's cheering. Some shareholders say the agreement skipped proper approval and are planning to take legal action against it.