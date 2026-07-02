Samsung Display will invest 67 trillion won in Asan and Cheonan

Samsung announces $90B investment for chips, batteries and displays

By Mudit Dube 01:51 pm Jul 02, 202601:51 pm

What's the story

Samsung has announced a massive investment of 140 trillion won ($90 billion) in South Korea's central Chungcheong province. The money will be used for the production of display panels, batteries, chips, and chip materials. The plan was unveiled by Samsung Display CEO Yi Chung at an event hosted by President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday.