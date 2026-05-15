Samsung appoints Hiren Rathod as India national sales head

Mayank Gagneja named operations head

Mayank Gagneja now takes over Rathod's old job managing operations and planning (think stock control and handling offers).

Regional roles got shuffled too: Vishal Singhal and Rishi Kulshrestha are now focused on national sales, while others look after modern trade in major regions.

All these changes are meant to keep affordable phones like the Galaxy A06 and A17 available, even when rivals are raising prices or cutting supply.

Samsung is doubling down on stable pricing to grow its 17% market share as competition heats up.