Samsung Electronics faces biggest strike over AI-era bonuses May 21
Samsung Electronics is about to see its biggest worker strike ever, starting May 21.
More than 45,000 workers are threatening to stage a strike starting May 21, asking for fairer bonuses that actually reflect Samsung's booming AI business.
The move could disrupt memory chip production, important stuff for the phones and laptops we all use.
Memory 607% vs logic 50%-100%
At the heart of it, workers are upset over major bonus gaps: memory chip staff could get up to 607% of their salary in bonuses, but logic chip teams (who make AI chips for brands like Tesla and NVIDIA) might only see 50% to 100%.
Samsung says it's about each division's performance, but some employees have already jumped ship to rival SK Hynix for better pay.
If this strike goes ahead, experts say Samsung could lose billions in profit and sales.