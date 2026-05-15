Samsung Electronics faces biggest strike over AI-era bonuses May 21

Memory 607% vs logic 50%-100%

At the heart of it, workers are upset over major bonus gaps: memory chip staff could get up to 607% of their salary in bonuses, but logic chip teams (who make AI chips for brands like Tesla and NVIDIA) might only see 50% to 100%.

Samsung says it's about each division's performance, but some employees have already jumped ship to rival SK Hynix for better pay.

If this strike goes ahead, experts say Samsung could lose billions in profit and sales.