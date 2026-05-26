Around 57,000 Samsung workers have started voting on a pay deal.

Samsung employees are fighting over huge AI chip bonuses

By Mudit Dube 02:02 pm May 26, 202602:02 pm

What's the story

A union representing non-semiconductor workers at Samsung Electronics has filed an injunction with a South Korean court. The move is aimed at halting the ongoing vote by semiconductor division employees on a proposed bonus increase, according to Newsis. The non-chip union represents some 13,000 workers from Samsung's smartphone, television, and home appliance divisions. The action comes after the non-chip union was informed that they had no right to participate in the semiconductor division's bonus vote.