Samsung employees are fighting over huge AI chip bonuses
What's the story
A union representing non-semiconductor workers at Samsung Electronics has filed an injunction with a South Korean court. The move is aimed at halting the ongoing vote by semiconductor division employees on a proposed bonus increase, according to Newsis. The non-chip union represents some 13,000 workers from Samsung's smartphone, television, and home appliance divisions. The action comes after the non-chip union was informed that they had no right to participate in the semiconductor division's bonus vote.
Pay negotiations
Samsung workers begin voting on pay deal
Around 57,000 Samsung workers have started voting on a pay deal. The proposed agreement would guarantee large bonuses (averaging $340,000) per employee for memory chip workers as a way to prevent an 18-day strike that was scheduled to take place from May 21.