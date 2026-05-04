The payment is the largest of its kind in South Korea's history

Samsung family pays $8B in inheritance tax

By Mudit Dube 11:48 am May 04, 202611:48 am

What's the story

The family behind South Korean conglomerate Samsung has paid 12 trillion won ($8 billion) inheritance tax bill. The payment, the largest of its kind in South Korea's history, was made in six installments over five years by Chairman Lee Jae-yong and other family members. The tax is associated with the estate of the late chairman Lee Kun-hee, who died in October 2020.