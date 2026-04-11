Is Samsung planning to downsize its operations in China?

Samsung Electronics is reportedly mulling a major restructuring of its business in China , according to industry insiders. The South Korean tech giant is said to be considering exiting certain sectors like home appliances and displays, while keeping smartphones and storage as its core units. The speculation comes amid growing pressure from local Chinese rivals and a potential shift in Samsung's strategic focus toward semiconductors.

Market challenge Strategic dilemma in focus Samsung is said to be weighing its options between defending its shrinking market share in China or reallocating resources to better compete with local firms globally. Troy Stangarone, a non-resident fellow at the Carnegie Mellon Institute for Strategy and Technology, emphasized this strategic dilemma. He said, "Samsung faces a strategic dilemma: put resources into defending market share in China or better competing against Chinese firms globally."

Business shift Potential semiconductor focus in China The report from Chinese outlet Yicai also suggested that Samsung could focus more on its semiconductor operations in China, even as it downsizes other business lines. The company has already been considering a partial retreat, with job cuts being implemented in some underperforming divisions. One insider claimed Samsung could transfer the distribution of home appliance sales to local partners while keeping manufacturing operations intact.

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