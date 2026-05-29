Samsung pay war escalates as union drags company to court
What's the story
A minority labor union at Samsung Electronics is all set to contest a recent pay deal in court. The agreement, which offers hefty bonuses to workers in the highly profitable chip division, has been deemed unfair by other employees. The union plans to seek an injunction against the implementation of this deal. A ruling from the court is expected within a month.
Union's position
Two other unions at Samsung voted in favor of deal
The Samsung Electronics Co Union (SECU), which has a membership of around 13,000 employees mainly from smartphone, TV, and home appliance divisions, had initially sought an injunction to suspend the vote on this pay deal. However, two other unions at Samsung voted in favor of it this week. The approval of this agreement avoided a planned 18-day strike but left some non-chip division employees dissatisfied with their benefits.
Court proceedings
SECU will file documents next week
Now that the vote has been approved, SECU plans to proceed with its legal action. A lawyer for the union said they would file documents next week revising their injunction request. The move comes as part of their strategy to challenge the implementation of this pay deal in court. Samsung's largest union declined to comment on these developments while the company itself hasn't said anything on the matter as of publication.