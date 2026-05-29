Samsung pay war escalates as union drags company to court

The Samsung Electronics Co Union (SECU), which has a membership of around 13,000 employees mainly from smartphone, TV, and home appliance divisions, had initially sought an injunction to suspend the vote on this pay deal. However, two other unions at Samsung voted in favor of it this week. The approval of this agreement avoided a planned 18-day strike but left some non-chip division employees dissatisfied with their benefits.

Court proceedings

SECU will file documents next week

Now that the vote has been approved, SECU plans to proceed with its legal action. A lawyer for the union said they would file documents next week revising their injunction request. The move comes as part of their strategy to challenge the implementation of this pay deal in court. Samsung's largest union declined to comment on these developments while the company itself hasn't said anything on the matter as of publication.