Samsung reports record Q1 2026 revenue ₹8L/cr and profit surge
Business
Samsung just posted its highest-ever revenue, KRW 133.9 trillion (about ₹8 lakh crore), for Q1 2026, up a huge 43% from last quarter.
Profits soared too, thanks mostly to booming demand for AI-powered tech and memory chips.
Not everything was rosy though. Its foundry business dipped a bit due to seasonal slowdowns and rising costs.
Samsung flags memory chip shortage 2027
Looking ahead, Samsung says the memory chip shortage could stick around until at least 2027 as demand keeps outpacing supply.
Still, they're hopeful that AI trends will boost sales later this year.
To stay ahead, Samsung is doubling down on upgrades to its flagship devices and developing advanced chip manufacturing processes, including a 1.4nm node and a second-generation 2nm process.