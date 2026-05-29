Samsung's breakthrough AI memory chips send shares soaring
What's the story
Samsung Electronics has announced the global shipment of samples of its latest high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chip, a move that has sent the company's stock soaring by as much as 6.5%. The new 12-layer HBM4E chip is said to be an industry first, boasting speeds of up to 16 Gigabits per second with enhanced energy efficiency and thermal performance.
Technological advancement
Significance of the new HBM4E chip
The new HBM4E chip is a major leap forward in technology, especially for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems. These high-bandwidth memory chips, like those from Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron, allow processors to handle huge amounts of data quickly. This is critical for AI accelerators such as Google's Ironwood Tensor Processing Unit and NVIDIA's Rubin.
Expansion strategy
Capacity enhancements and future configurations
Samsung's new 12-layer HBM4E chip has a massive 48GB capacity, which is over 30% more than its predecessor. The South Korean tech giant also plans to expand the range based on customer requirements, with an 8-layer 32GB and a 16-layer 64GB configuration in the works. This move comes as part of Samsung's efforts to compete with SK Hynix and strengthen its foothold in the next-generation AI memory market.