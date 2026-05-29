The new 12-layer HBM4E chip is an industry first

Samsung's breakthrough AI memory chips send shares soaring

By Mudit Dube 10:20 am May 29, 202610:20 am

What's the story

Samsung Electronics has announced the global shipment of samples of its latest high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chip, a move that has sent the company's stock soaring by as much as 6.5%. The new 12-layer HBM4E chip is said to be an industry first, boasting speeds of up to 16 Gigabits per second with enhanced energy efficiency and thermal performance.